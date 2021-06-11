Jared Goff says trade 'came somewhat from left field'

Jared Goff wavered from his reluctance to speak frankly about the trade to Detroit Monday on “The Rich Eisen Show,” saying he was completely blindsided by the Rams’ move. Goff led Los Angeles to the Super Bowl, won two NFC West titles and earned two Pro Bowl selections — one more than Matthew Stafford — while earning three playoff berths with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2016.

“To be honest, I had no inclination of it,” Goff said. “It came somewhat from left field when it happened.”

Los Angeles traded Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick to Detroit for Stafford, who played 12 prolific seasons for the Lions without ever winning a playoff game.

Stafford politely asked to leave Detroit with the team headed into yet another rebuilding phase, but Goff had no desire or intention to leave his home state until he got the call from head coach Sean McVay telling him about the trade on March 18.

Goff was a productive starter under McVay, but the Rams’ offense regressed over the past two years after putting up some of the NFL’s best numbers during McVay’s first two seasons. Only three quarterbacks committed more than Goff’s 17 turnovers last season, and McVay’s patience finally ran thin with Goff late in the season after 3 1/2 years of unwavering public support.

After Goff broke his thumb late in the regular season, McVay kept backup John Wolford as his starter for the Rams’ playoff opener in Seattle, only to turn the team back over to Goff when Wolford incurred a neck injury early against the Seahawks. McVay used a conservative game plan while Goff led the Rams to a win in Seattle, and Goff passed for 174 yards in a season-ending loss at Green Bay one week later.

“I had a lot of fun there,” Goff said. “There was a lot of good times. Obviously it ended sour. ... No, there was not any inclination that anything like that was coming, but that’s what happens, and I’m excited to be here (in Detroit).”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.