DETROIT — Tarik Skubal is living out his dream, and is relentless in his work to be great on the mound.

The 2024 American League Cy Young winner recently talked with the Scripps News Group about the team's strong start to the 2025 season, the fun they have, and the fan support at Comerica Park and beyond.

Watch "A kid's game": Tarik Skubal says he loves playing baseball

INTERVIEW: Tarik Skubal talks Tigers success, relentless work, and enjoying a ‘kid’s game’Tarik Skubal is living out his dream, and is relentless in his work to be great on the mound. The 2024 American League Cy Young winner recently talked with WXYZ about the team's strong start to the 2025 season, the fun they have, and the fan support at Comerica Park and beyond. Skubal grinned with relief that young Tigers fans want to be like him, mimicking his backpedal off the mound — and “not some other words I might say.” Watch the interview in the video player

Skubal grinned with relief that young Tigers fans want to be like him, mimicking his backpedal off the mound — and “not some other words I might say.”