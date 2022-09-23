INTERVIEW: Red Wings new coach Derek Lalonde talks as training camp opens

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde talked after his first day running training camp in Traverse City. He feels the passion of Wings fans.
"I would do the media quite often in Tampa, and in the Zooms I'd face three people. We're no longer in Tampa anymore, with the hockey media," he said.
INTERVIEW: Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde talked after his first day running training camp. He feels the passion of Wings fans.— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 22, 2022
