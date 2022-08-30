Watch Now
INTERVIEW: Mark Wahlberg again raises $1 million for kids at Detroit Golf Club celebrity golf outing

Posted at 10:39 PM, Aug 29, 2022
DETROIT — Mark Wahlberg spent a of time over the years working on films like 'Transformers.' He found friends that became business partners, opening up restaurants, gyms, and a dealership.

For a second straight summer, Wahlberg hosted his Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational at Detroit Golf Club.

He raised another $1 million for kids at Beaumont Health and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation.

