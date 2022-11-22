INTERVIEW: Jim Harbaugh says Michigan vs. Ohio State is 'two superheroes,' looks at U-M's shift since 2021 win

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — INTERVIEW: Jim Harbaugh talked about Michigan's upcoming undefeated battle against Ohio State, comparing it to a battle of superheroes.
"I think of that team, they're a bunch of superheroes. Our guys are a bunch of superheroes," he told Brad Galli. "That's how you measure up." Watch the full, one-on-one conversation:
