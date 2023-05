There was some big-time baseball history on display at Motor City Comic Con this year.

Only, David Eckstein's sole purpose was to support his wife Ashley, star voice actress of 'Star Wars' character Ahsoka.

Eckstein was the World Series MVP when the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Tigers in 2006. He talked with WXYZ about his past in Detroit, and how he watched Riley Greene when he was a high school freshman - and knew he had 'it.'