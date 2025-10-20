Northview senior Jack Van Prooyen leads by example on and off the field

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At 6-foot-4, Northview High School senior Jack Van Prooyen towers over many of his classmates. But it's not his imposing stature on the football field that makes him stand out — it's his commitment to bringing students together off the gridiron.

Van Prooyen, who plays tight end and outside linebacker for the Wildcats, spends part of his school day volunteering in special education classes, working with students who have developmental disabilities.

"I help in our special needs class, just being around the kids, hanging out with them," Van Prooyen said. "A lot of them look up to me and other students, so just being around them and hanging out with them, talking to them and helping them with stuff. I think it's pretty good for them."

The three-year varsity player's approach is simple: treat everyone the same.

"They're normal kids. I mean, they like the same stuff as me," he said.

Van Prooyen coaches the students in basketball practice during class time, and they showcase their skills during halftime performances at Northview basketball games. The work has given him a new perspective.

"I think it made me grow a lot just looking at things from a different perspective," he said.

Head football coach Ryan Oshnock said Van Prooyen's inclusive leadership style made him the natural choice when teammates voted for him as a team captain this season.

"He's viewed as a leader amongst his peers," Oshnock said. "Athletes get together, maybe swim or golf or do whatever in the summertime. I mean, that takes some leadership — someone's got to organize that stuff, right? And he's really been that guy."

Van Prooyen's leadership extends beyond organizing summer activities. In Northview's season opener against West Catholic, he caught eight passes while also playing most defensive snaps — a rare feat in high school football where few players compete on both sides of the ball.

But Oshnock sees Van Prooyen's greatest impact in the classroom.

"When I see Jack helping out a class ... He's not helping out students with special needs. He's helping out all students," Oshnock said. "He wants to bring everyone together and be a part of the culture here at Northview."

Van Prooyen's volunteer work started when a teacher approached him about the opportunity. His immediate response was enthusiastic — partly because he already knew many of the students from football games.

"I see all those kids at our games and stuff, and they're a big part of our community too," he said.

The relationship feels natural to Van Prooyen, who treats his time with the students like hanging out with friends. During nice weather, they walk the track together or play with blocking dummies on the football field.

Oshnock, who is in his fifth year at Northview after coaching stints at the college and high school levels, said students like Van Prooyen define the school's culture.

"It's because of students like him that make this a great place to be," he said.

Van Prooyen, who has college football aspirations, said he could see himself continuing similar community work in the future. For now, he's focused on his senior season and representing Northview both on Friday nights and in the classroom.

(This story first aired September 3, 2025)

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube