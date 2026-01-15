Northview H.S. senior shows leadership skills on the court

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — With sneakers squeaking on the polished hardwood during basketball practice in a gym at Northview High School, girls varsity head baskeball coach Chris Warner explains why Miley Vasquez deserves recognition as a student who makes a major contribution to her team.

"She's a natural leader," says Coach Chris Warner, in his first year as head varsity coach after five years with the program. "She is one that will push us where we need to go. We go as far as she goes."

Northview High School Miley Vasquez is in her third year in varsity at Northview High School.

It's a remarkable transformation for a player who nearly quit basketball after her very first game in third grade. Her father had suggested she try the sport to develop her athleticism, but, "she got off the court and she said, I don't want to do this anymore," recalls her mother, Anna Vasquez. "Obviously, in third grade, we were just kind of like, it's okay."

The family persevered, adding extra practice sessions outside of the regular team schedule. That persistence paid off, though the confidence challenges never completely disappeared.

"Sometimes she lets the idea of the judging and the outside noise affect how she presents, you know, or how she plays," Anna explains. "She needs to just be confident in herself. She's got it - she just needs to be pushed outside of her shell sometimes."

As point guard, Vasquez serves as the team's floor general, responsible for seeing the court, ensuring players are positioned correctly, and maintaining vocal leadership during games.

"They sometimes tell me I need to be a little bit more vocal with what I'm saying, and I'm working on it," Vasquez admits. "But it takes a lot of confidence. I have to really know what I'm telling them so that I'm not saying anything wrong."

That trust has been earned over three years on varsity. Her teammates recognize the dedication she brings to the program and respond to her leadership accordingly.

"This is my third year on varsity, so I have a lot of experience," Vasquez says. "I've shown them how much stuff I put into this team, and they just work with me."

"She is what I'm looking for in a guard - someone that's tenacious on defense, someone that is not going to give up, doesn't quit," Warner explains. "Personality wise, she fits exactly what I need in terms of keeping the team gelled together and just keeps it loose."

Northview High School Point guard Miley Vasquez (right) and teammate share a laugh.

The coach, himself a Northern Michigan University graduate who played Division II basketball, appreciates how Vasquez naturally lightens the mood during intense practice sessions. Her ability to balance hard work with team chemistry has become invaluable during a challenging season that has seen the team battle injuries and illness.

"We've been riddled with injuries and sickness. The flu has gone through us like crazy," Warner says of their current 1-4 record. "It's been tough to practice with only six players at times, not knowing who's going to be there."

For Vasquez, basketball serves as more than just a sport - it's become an outlet and a pathway toward future opportunities. She's considering continuing her basketball career at the college level while pursuing interests in psychology, with Grand Rapids Community College currently at the top of her list.

The senior also plans to return to lacrosse this spring after taking a break from the sport, along with continuing her track participation. But basketball remains her primary focus through the remainder of the season, which extends into late February with about 15 games remaining.

"I do love basketball," Vasquez says. "I think it's nice to sometimes get away from certain things. Basketball is one of my outlets. It's really important to me."

Her mother sees continued growth potential as Miley works to fully embrace her leadership role and overcome those lingering confidence hurdles.

Northview High School Miley Vasquez driving.

"She is a leader. She has that in her - she just needs to be pushed outside of her shell sometimes," Anna says with obvious pride. "She makes me very, very proud. Just to see the growth in her, and just to see how much she fights every single day."

Coach Warner hopes that fight continues beyond high school, believing Vasquez possesses the skills and character to succeed at the next level.

"She's someone that I hope continues to play," Warner says. "I think the game of basketball brings people joy and also teaches them life lessons. She's one of the people that I can see playing at the next level, if she wants to, and I sincerely hope that she does."

