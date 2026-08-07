IN MOTION: West Michigan flag football team on a tournament hot streak

LOWELL, Mich. — NxtGen, a West Michigan youth flag football team, is as hot as a summer afternoon.

Last weekend, the team of nine boys won the 8U division at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Iowa.

They won all six of their games, which included matchups against top talent from Canada, Florida and Hawaii.

NxtGen Sports | Mallory Walsh

NxtGen also took first place in two other flag football tournaments this season: Meijer State Games of Michigan and Unrivaled Flag Nationals.

Across all three tournaments, the team — Arthur Albert, Sawyer Brooks, Harris Mackey, Bobby Palcowski, Braylen Stovall, Michael Walsh, Dominic Wierzbicki, Eric Younger and Jamez Younger — posted a perfect 16-0 record while scoring 356 points and allowing 49.

They all live in West Michigan.

NxtGen Sports | Mallory Walsh

"It's all about building up football for the next generation," coach Brian Walsh said. "They practice, they scrimmage, they work really hard. Then they go compete against the best teams in the country — in the world — and they get to have a good time."

This weekend, NxtGen will compete in the Unrivaled Flag Gold Jacket Classic, a one-day 5v5 flag football tournament held at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.