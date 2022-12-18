Hope women's hoops fall to Trine

HOLLAND, Mich. — Every time that Hope and Trine women's basketball face off, it's always a fantastic game. Last year the Thunder beat Hope at home to snap their 61 game winning streak and the Dutch wanted revenge today.

The two teams went back and forth throughout most of the first half. Trine ended up leaded at halftime but just three points.

The Thunder came out of the break and went on a big run. At one point in the third quarter they were up by 20 points. Hope closed that gap early in the fourth quarter but weren't able to catch up all the way. They have their undefeated season ended by a 76-64 win by Trine.

Savannah Feenstra led the way for the Dutch with 26 points and nine rebounds.

Hope will be back in action on Thursday, December 29th against Carnegie Mellon in the Ohio Wesleyan Hoops for Hope tournament.