Hope Women Beat Trine for MIAA Tournament Title

ANGOLA, Indiana — Hope Women's basketball wins the MIAA tournament championship with a 54-50 win over Trine. The Dutch, a 2 seed in this years tournament beat Calvin and St. Mary's to advance to the championship game.

Sydney Muller, a Grand Rapids Christian Alumna, lead the team with 15 points. Ella McKinney was second on the team with 13.

The Dutch now wait and see where they will land in the DIII national tournament that starts on March 4th. The selection show is set for Monday, Feb. 28th at 2:30pm.

The tournament will run all the way to the national championship Saturday, Mar. 19 and will be played at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, PA.

