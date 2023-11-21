Hope volleyball to face Johns Hopkins in NCAA Quarterfinals

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Hope College volleyball team will face Johns Hopkins University (Maryland) in the national quarterfinals on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the NCAA Division III Championships in Claremont, California, near Los Angeles.

Hope volleyball goes back to NCAA elite 8

The Flying Dutch beat No. 17 Transylvania in the regional final on Saturday night in five sets. They've been forced to go to five many times this year which they believe has made them a better team.

"It's important to be challenged and I think going to five sets helps us grow more. As a team it makes we continue to get better so as hard and as tiring as it is, I'm glad that we experienced it because it puts us in the best position for California," said Addie Vander Weide.

"We always go out super hard, I honestly feel like it's our strongest set because we go out and play so hard and aggressive. Both teams are super tired and that's the set we really have to put our energy into and I feel like that's going to prepare us to go to California," said Kamryn Burbridge.

Four quarterfinal matches will be held at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Roberts Pavilion, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Pacific, with the four winners advancing to the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 30, which will be at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Pacific.

After a day off on Friday, the two remaining teams will compete for the NCAA Division III national championship on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. Pacific.