Hope Volleyball heads to national quarterfinals

HOLLAND, Mich. — For the second time this year, a team from Hope College will play in Pittsburgh for a national title. This time, it's the Flying Dutch volleyball team who's headed to the DIII Women's Volleyball Tournament hosted by Duquesne.

Hope won a five-set thriller on Saturday night against No. 3 ranked Calvin University to win the regional tournament. They were lead by Spring Lake native Jenna Cross, who had 18 kills and two blocks.

"We didn't even know if we were going to make it and I know that a few of us have had the opportunity to be in the tournament before, and we knew how great of an experience it was and just to be able to have that one more time was so special," said Cross.

"We were a very young team going into the season, but it just really worked out that we were trying to, less fly under the radar, but more surprise some people who didn't expect some things out of us," said Hudsonville native and senior outside hitter Emma Post.

The Dutch will take on Juniata College on Wednesday, Nov. 16th at 8 p.m.