Hope football planning for more wins in 2023

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College football will begin their 2023 season on the road this weekend against Aurora College.

Last season the Dutchmen finished the year 6-4 which, according to the players, is not the expectation for the team.

"(We're) very motivated you can see it on the weight room you can see it on the field everyone's buying in. 6-4 is not exceptional hope college football we are definitely looking into changing that obviously," said Terrell Harris, a Whitehall native.

Hope opened the year with back to back win but struggled in the middle part of their season before ending it with three straight wins.

"Those last three games of the season meant a lot to our seniors. We wanted to go into it the end of the season as a fighting unit and keep pushing forward and carry that momentum into the next season," said Nick Flegler.

In last years meeting against Aurora, Hope had to come back from a 17 point deficit to earn that win. They plan to take the lead early on Saturday to avoid having to comeback in the second half.

"You don't ever want to comeback from 17 points we were able to do that last year and beat a very good team and we aren't going to sneak up on anyone we aren't going to sneak up on them and it is important to start fast it is important for us to go into a game, game 1 where we aren't hating on each other in practice or going up against each other in practice our guys are excited about that you know its been a good week so far like i said its been a great camp our guys are genuinely fired up to play and that to me is fun to watch," Peter Stuursma.