Hope earns come from behind win against Aurora to start 2022

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope football started their 2022 season off at home on Saturday. The Dutch led in the first quarter but struggled to get the offense going throughout the middle of the game. That changed late in the third.

With three minutes left in the third, Hope kicked off a scoring streak when Dan Romano punched it in from the one yard line. They scored twice in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead score by Kenyea Houston with just 36 seconds left.

The Dutch earn the 38-34 win against the Spartans and start the year 1-0.

"I thought we were always in it. I mean, you can never count our offense out. They're way too explosive. One of the best offenses in all of D3. You can never count them out. Never lose faith. Just keep on grinding," said senior Adam Vander Kooy.

"We had guys make plays. Just guys made some plays. We didn't make as many in the first half but they made plays when it mattered and I'm just so proud of our guys. We just beat a top 25 team in the country," said Head Coach Peter Stuursma.

Hope will travel to Cincinnati next week to take on Mt. St. Joseph College next Saturday.

