What does Steve Yzerman do to decompress?

The Red Wings general manager laughed at the question during an interview on TNT on Wednesday.

“I can’t be honest with that one — Not on national TV,” he said.

The moment instantly had Red Wings fans buzzing online.

Yzerman said he golfs, but claims he isn’t very good so he fails to enjoy it too much. He added he doesn’t read many books, and he prefers to listen to audio books.

So in the end, what did he answer? Hockey. He watches a lot of hockey.