Troy Wertman and defense leads Pewamo-Westphalia to state semifinal win

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Junior runningback Troy Wertman would find the endzone three times in Pewamo-Westphalia's 28-21 win over Traverse City St. Francis on Saturday afternoon at Cedar Springs high school.

"I was on that 2019 state championship team as a freshman," Wertman said, "it's something that my teammates and I have been working to get back to. Last year, we had to stop because of COVID but this is such a great feeling that we're going back."

The Pirtates defense would stand tall yet again, making the stops when they mattered most in the second half.

"We've been riding our defense all year," said head coach, Jeremy Miller, "it was kind of a struggle offensively today. St. Francis is very good, especially up front, so I'm proud of the way the guys came out and executed."

It's the fifth trip to Ford Field in the past seven years for the Pirates including last year's COVID shutdown of the season.

Pewamo-Westphalia will take on Lawton in the Division 7 state finals on Saturday at 10:00 AM.