HOWARD CITY, Mich. — Nate Lovell and Tyler Tompkins would help Tri County to a 36-14 win over Grant on Friday night in the playoff opener.

Stuart Gould would also add a first quarter interception in the win as the Vikings advance to a second consecutive district championship, hosting Oakridge in a rematch of last season's final.

Tri County will be looking to win its first district championship in program history with a win.