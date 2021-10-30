Watch
GR Christian scores 48 unanswered to comeback against Spring Lake

Eagles advance to face Unity Christian in district final
GR Christian beat Spring Lake, 48-24.
Posted at 12:42 AM, Oct 30, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring Lake would lead Grand Rapids Christian, 24-0 in the second quarter of Friday night's district opener.

However, the Eagles would score just before half to trail by 17 at the break.

In the third quarter, Ja'Martae Hogan would score on a short touchdown run to close the gap to 24-14.

Minutes later, Aviere Thomas would score to put the Eagles within three points, 24-21.

In the fourth quarter, Thomas would break a 67-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles a lead and they wouldn't look back, coming away with a 48-24 win over the Lakers.

The Eagles now advance to a Division 4 district final against one-seed Unity Christian next week.

