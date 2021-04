Cole Stone wins the state championship

Carson City junior Cole Stone won a 9-1 major decision in the title bout at 140 pounds to claim the individual wrestling state championship.

Stone was sixth last season as a sophomore at 140.

"It's crazy to come from sixth last year as a sophomore to state champion it's surreal,"Stone said. "I couldn't of even imagined it. I've visualized this moment many times and the feeling is still there, it's crazy, nothing like it."