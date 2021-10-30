Watch
Caledonia pulls away late to beat Byron Center, advance to district final

Fighting Scots look to win first district since 2012 next week
Caledonia beats Byron Center , 28-14.
Posted at 12:51 AM, Oct 30, 2021
CALEDONIA, Mich. — Four-seed Byron Center would take a 14-0 lead on one-seed Caledonia on Friday night as Hunter Schichtel would hit Owen Holverstott.

In the second quarter, Brock Townsend would score a three-yard touchdown to get the Scots within seven.

Later, Mason McKenzie would find Derek Pennington Jr. for a 24-yard score to knot it at 14.

The Scots would come away with a 28-14 win with two late scores to advance to a second consecutive district final, hosting Mona Shores next week.

It would be Caledonia's first district title since 2012.

