Caledonia pulls away late to beat Byron Center, advance to district final

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Four-seed Byron Center would take a 14-0 lead on one-seed Caledonia on Friday night as Hunter Schichtel would hit Owen Holverstott.

In the second quarter, Brock Townsend would score a three-yard touchdown to get the Scots within seven.

Later, Mason McKenzie would find Derek Pennington Jr. for a 24-yard score to knot it at 14.

The Scots would come away with a 28-14 win with two late scores to advance to a second consecutive district final, hosting Mona Shores next week.

It would be Caledonia's first district title since 2012.