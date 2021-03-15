Here's how to watch Michigan State & Michigan in the NCAA Tournament

Both Michigan and Michigan State are headed to March Madness, with the Wolverines getting a No. 1 seed while the Spartans have to play their way into the full tournament.

The Spartans got a No. 11 seed and are part of the First Four, meaning they'll play their way into the tournament.

Michigan State will take on UCLA on Thursday, March 18 with tip-off scheduled for 9:57 p.m. on TBS.

If they win, they'll play No. 6 BYU on Saturday, March 20 with tip-off scheduled for 9:40 p.m. on CBS.

Michigan, on the other hand, will play the winner of the play-in game between No. 16 seeds Mount St. Marys and Texas Southern. That game will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 on CBS.