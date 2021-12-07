Watch
Heisman finalists: Young, Hutchinson, Pickett, Stroud

John Bazemore/AP
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes in the pocket against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 7:00 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 19:00:51-05

Alabama Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman will be presented Saturday in New York, returning to its usual routine and date after it was forced to delay and go virtual last year due to the pandemic.

After a 2021 season in which a Heisman front-runner took a while to emerge and the race seemed wide-open into November, Young closed strong to become the favorite.

He could make it two Hesimans in a row for the Crimson Tide after receiver DeVonta Smith won the most prestigious college football player of the year award in 2020.

