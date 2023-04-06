Heather Oesterle out as Central Michigan women's basketball coach

(WXYZ) — Heather Oesterle won't return as Central Michigan women's basketball head coach next season, the university announced Thursday.

Oesterle compiled a 51-64 overall record (35-40 in Mid-American Conference play) in four seasons leading the Chippewas, including a 2021 MAC Tournament championship.

“I want to thank Heather for her dedication to and impact on our student-athletes, the university, and Mount Pleasant community during her 13 years of service at Central Michigan University," athletic director Amy Folan said in a release.

"I am confident that our program’s history of success, our commitment to women’s basketball and the development of young women will attract a high-caliber candidate pool during our head coaching search."

CMU has appointed associated head coach Courtney Shelton as the program's interim leader until a new head coach is named.