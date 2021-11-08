Watch
Harbaugh: Big Ten admitted to mistake on overturned Aidan Hutchinson TD vs. Michigan State

Al Goldis/AP
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson (97) eyes a loose ball in front of Michigan State's AJ Arcuri during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Hutchinson recovered the ball in the end zone for an apparent touchdown until the Michigan State runner was ruled down. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
(WXYZ) — Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday the Big Ten admitted officials made a mistake overturning Aidan Hutchinson's fumble recovery touchdown against Michigan State on October 30.

On the play in question, David Ojabo sacked Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne late in the second quarter, resulting in a fumble. Hutchinson recovered the fumble in the end zone for what was initially ruled as a touchdown.

After review, officials overturned the call and Michigan State retained possession.

"The film doesn't lie," Harbaugh said.

The Wolverines did eventually get the ball back and Jake Moody kicked a field goal with two seconds remaining in the second quarter to give them a 23-14 lead.

Michigan State would come back to win the game 37-33 behind Kenneth Walker's five rushing touchdowns.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the reviewed play in question took place in the second quarter, not the second half.

