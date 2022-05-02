Hall of Famer Joe Dumars joins NBA front office

(WXYZ) — Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, who helped the Detroit Pistons win back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990, is joining the NBA as its head of basketball operations.

The league says Dumars' responsibilities will include the development of playing rules and interpretations, conduct and discipline, and policies and procedures relating to the operation of games.

“My life has centered on the NBA for nearly 40 years, which makes the opportunity to serve the entire league incredibly exciting and rewarding,” Dumars said in a release. “I’m looking forward to using my skills and experience to collaborate with all 30 teams on ways to shape the future direction of the league and help the game continue to evolve.”

Dumars spent the past two seasons as the Sacramento Kings' chief strategy officer.

Dumars served in the Pistons' front office from 1999-2014, including 14 seasons as president of basketball operations.