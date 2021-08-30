GVSU Football's Week 1 game against Edinboro cancelled due to COVID-19

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State Football's hiatus that has spanned since November of 2019 will be a little bit longer, as the school announced Monday that 2021's season-opening football game against Edinboro has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Edinboro football program.

Grand Valley State continues to search for an opponent to play either Friday (Sept. 3) or Saturday (Sept. 4).

"We are obviously disappointed with the cancellation of the game," said head coach Matt Mitchell. "Our players were looking forward to getting back on the field for this game, but we will regroup and show the resilience this group has displayed over the last two years."

