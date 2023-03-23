Griff’s Sled Hockey Classic to be held in GR this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 250 athletes across 24 teams are heading to Grand Rapids to compete in Griff’s Sled Hockey Classic!

Sled hockey is played with two hockey sticks — one with a blade, one with a pick — to help athletes move across the ice rink.

The event, hosted by Mary Free Bed (MFB) Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports, is scheduled to run March 24–26 at the Patterson Ice Center (2550 Patterson Ave.) and Eagles Ice Center (2600 Village Dr.).

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

We’re told this weekend’s tournament will include divisions for sled hockey athletes of all ages from eight U.S states. Some are children as young as 7.

Among the athletes competing this year are Connor and Susie Fee of the Grand Rapids Sled Wings! MFB says Susie is one of the team’s original members when she started playing the sport 23 years ago. She met her now husband at a USA Sled Hockey Camp.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

