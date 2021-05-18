Griffins set 2021-22 home opener for Oct. 15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins’ 2021-22 home opener has been set for Oct. 15 at Van Andel Arena, according to a news release Tuesday.

It’s one of six home dates that have been confirmed by the American Hockey League.

The Griffins will also host their 24th annual New Year’s Eve Celebration on Dec. 31, and a home contest on Jan. 22 will highlight the return of the Great Skate Winterfest – one of the team’s annual fundraisers for the Griffins Youth Foundation that is held at Rosa Parks Circle.

Three other Saturday dates on the team’s slate include Feb. 19, Feb. 26 and March 5.

Opponents for these six games will be revealed this summer, when the complete schedule for the AHL’s 86th season is released.

“The Grand Rapids Griffins are planning for a full 2021-22 schedule in front of a packed house at Van Andel Arena,” Griffins President Tim Gortsema said. “More than anything else, we are excited to welcome back our terrific fans to what we anticipate will be a special season.”

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public in September.

Full-season, select-season and group tickets may be purchased here.

