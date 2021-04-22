GRCC Women's Basketball Coach named Great Lakes Conference Coach of the Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College's woman's basketball coach, David Glazier, was named District C Coach of the Year for the National Junior College Athletic Association Great Lakes Conference.

Glazier helped lead the Raiders to a 12-4 record, earning the 13-seed in the program's first trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament since 1978.

The Raiders struggled in their opening round matchup, losing 86-49 to the top-ranked team in the country.

The Raiders play again on Friday, April 23, as their consolation game tips off at 1 p.m.

