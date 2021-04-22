Watch
GRCC Women's Basketball Coach named Great Lakes Conference Coach of the Year

David Glazier helped lead the Raiders to their first NJCAA National Tournament berth since 1978.
Courtesy of GRCCRaiders.com
Posted at 8:22 PM, Apr 21, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College's woman's basketball coach, David Glazier, was named District C Coach of the Year for the National Junior College Athletic Association Great Lakes Conference.

Glazier helped lead the Raiders to a 12-4 record, earning the 13-seed in the program's first trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament since 1978.

The Raiders struggled in their opening round matchup, losing 86-49 to the top-ranked team in the country.

The Raiders play again on Friday, April 23, as their consolation game tips off at 1 p.m.

