GRCC volleyball team wins 8th MCCAA championship title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College’s volleyball team is celebrating its eighth MCCAA Championship win!

The Raiders defeated Mott Community College after four sets in an intense match on Saturday, according to GRCC.

We’re told the victory brings the team’s season record to 21–5.

"It was an unreal moment getting the kick kill," says freshman Audrey Torres. "The whole team came together today and it felt great to add another championship to our program's history."

The school tells us the Raiders now have their sights set on the NJCAA Region XII tournament.

GRCC says the team’s next match will be on Nov. 4 against the winner of the Muskegon-Lansing match.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube