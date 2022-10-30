GRCC nets 6th-straight MCCAA volleyball championship

FLINT, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is celebrating its volleyball team’s sixth-straight MCCAA Tournament championship!

The Raiders faced off against Western Conference champion Lake Michigan College on Saturday, dominating with a score of 25-6, 25-15, 25-13, according to GRCC.

The school says following that match, the team played against Eastern Conference champion Mott Community College and came out on top with a 15-12 win in the fifth set.

“Our staff was extremely proud of how our kids represented our school and the new MCCAA North Division of our conference,” says Coach Chip Will. “To defeat the West and East champions was a great way to prepare for the regionals next weekend. Both our opponents pushed us to get better each set and grow under some pressure situations.“

The Raiders are scheduled to play Nov. 3 against the winning team of Southwestern Michigan College and Schoolcraft College.

