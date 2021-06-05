GRCC athletic trainer dubbed NJCAA Athletic Trainer of the Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Athletic Trainer Mike Roche has been dubbed National Athletic Trainer of the Year, according to Grand Rapids Community College.

We’re told Roche received the honor from the National Junior College Athletic Association for his excellence in athletic training and for keeping student athletes safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mike has taken the time and effort to make sure our athletes have been as safe as possible in order to participate in their sports,” says Interim Athletic Director David Selmon. “He has been the lead of our COVID team within the department and has done an excellent job keeping everyone as safe as possible. Without him, none of our athletes would have been able to even step foot on the court or field.”

GRCC says five of the school’s eight teems competed on the national level this past year while following safety protocols in avoidance of coronavirus.

Roche has been the school’s athletic trainer for 26 years, GRCC tells us.

