Grand Valley Men's basketball drops home opener

ALLENDALE, Mich. — After winning two of their first three regular season games, Grand Valley men's basketball dropped their home opener on Sunday against UIndy.

Trevor Smith led the Lakers (2-2) in scoring with 14 points. He went 4-for-9 from the field, including two 3-pointers. Smith also added three assists, one rebound and one steal.

Austin James was the lone other Laker to get into double figures with 12 points. He got all 12 points via a perfect 4-for-4 effort from behind the 3-point line.

Isaiah Carver-Bagley led GVSU in rebounds with six. He has led the Lakers in rebounding the previous two games. Smith and Britain Harris each had three assists, which was the top mark in the assist column for the Lakers.

James led the way through the first half of play with nine points. Kingsley Okanu also added five first-half points and five first-half rebounds. The Lakers trailed, 32-25, at halftime.

The game saw nine lead changes and seven ties. The Lakers shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range and limited the Greyhounds (3-0) to a 32 percent clip from deep.

The Lakers’ next test is the St. Louis Union Station Hotel UMSL Thanksgiving Classic where they’ll face Missouri-St. Louis at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday. GVSU will then play Maryville at 2 p.m. on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.