Grand Rapids Tidal Waves releases 2021 schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves women’s tackle football team has released its official 2021 schedule.

Grand Rapids Tidal Waves

The team’s fourth season will kick off May 1 against the Columbus (Indiana) Vanguards, according to a news release Tuesday.

That home opener will take place at 5 p.m. at Northview High School – the location of all home games.

“We are excited for the upcoming season and showing our fans all of the hard work we put in during the off season,” said Pamela Blazo, a quarterback for the Waves. “The cancellation of last season due to COVID-19 was difficult for our players but it has taught us to cherish every moment on the field.”

Three home games and three away games are planned for the regular season, including an international game in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada on June 5.

Home games are scheduled for May 1, May 8 and May 22.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids and free for those under 10 years old.