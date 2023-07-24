Grand Rapids sports hall of fame announces 2023 class

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday afternoon the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame announced their 2023 honorees that includes includes a former NFL player, a collegiate track and field star, a standout multi-sport athlete and coach, a national champion and PBA bowler, a record setting tennis coach and a civic group that brought golf’s biggest names to town for over 25 years.

The honorees:

· Cameron Bradfield, who played football at Grand Rapid Creston, was an All-American offensive lineman at Grand Valley State and played four seasons with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

· Bob Cassleman, who starred in track and field at Grand Rapids Catholic Central, was a five-time All-American hurdler at Michigan State and coached at Washington State University.

· Kathy DeBoer, who was a multiple sports star at Grand Rapids Christian and Michigan State, played professional basketball and was an award-winning volleyball coach at the University of Kentucky.

· Billy Orlikowski, who dominated local bowling, won three ABC/USBC national championships as an amateur and bowled on the PBA Tour for 10 years.

· Dave Sukup, who was a multiple sports standout at Grand Rapids Union, coached at Forest Hills Northern High for 49 years, including 40 as a tennis coach winning 16 state tennis titles and being named a national coach of the year. He is being inducted as the Warren Reynolds Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

· The Grand Rapids Jaycees, who hosted golf events that raised over $4 million for local charities between 1978 and 2004, and brought golf legends Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Lee Trevino and many more to town via 19 PGA Tour Champions tournaments, are being inducted in the team category.

The fall induction is being planned for Van Andel Arena, and the date and ticket sales will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It’s another incredible class that demonstrates achievement as athletes and coaches at the highest levels, but also recognizes community impact, fundraising and leadership,” said Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Chairman Mark Kimball in announcing the class. “The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame is excited to recognize and honor them.”

The Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame honors prominent West Michigan athletes and those who have contributed to sports on a local, state or national level, and presents annual events in support of local youth organizations and charities. Plaques and video displays commemorate the members at Van Andel Arena.

