Grand Rapids Rise elevate line up with new middle blocker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Molly Lohman joins the Grand Rapids Rise roster as a middle blocker.

She took home gold and the MVP title as a member of the USA Collegiate national team at the 2016 Global Challenge and was named Best Middle Blocker in the 2021-22 Finnish Cup.

The 6’3” Minnesota native has played professionally for the last 6 years across Europe and still holds the 3rd spot in all-time total block and attack percentage. As a junior at the University of Minnesota, she snagged the second-most blocks in a single season in Golden Gopher history. The next year she set the record for most blocks in a single match—An record she held alone for 4 years until tied by Reagan Pittman.

Room on the 14-player active roster was made for Lohman after the Rise waived Sydney Bolding—a former squad player elevated to ‘active’ at the end of February. and Nia Grant who’s been on injured reserve since the March 9 match against Columbus.

The Rise are on the road tonight to take on the Atlanta Vibe at 7 p.m.