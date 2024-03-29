Grand Rapids Rise at Omaha Supernovas

Share Facebook

OMAHA, NE - MAR 28, 2024: Brooke Nuneviller with a powerful kill in a battle vs Grand Rapids (Photo by Matt Bills for Omaha Supernovas/Pro Volleyball Federation) Matt Bills

OMAHA, NE - MAR 28, 2024: Kendall White putting in maximum effort in an attempt to keep the ball in play vs Grand Rapids (Photo by Matt Bills for Omaha Supernovas/Pro Volleyball Federation) Matt Bills

OMAHA, NE - MAR 28, 2024: Jess Schaben Lansman with a monster of a kill vs Grand Rapid's defense (Photo by Matt Bills for Omaha Supernovas/Pro Volleyball Federation) Matt Bills

OMAHA, NE - MAR 28, 2024: Betty De La Cruz breaks through Grand Rapids defense with a big kill in the first set (Photo by Matt Bills for Omaha Supernovas/Pro Volleyball Federation) Matt Bills

OMAHA, NE - MAR 28, 2024: Hristina Vuchkova and Brooke Nuneviller with a big block vs Grand Rapids (Photo by Matt Bills for Omaha Supernovas/Pro Volleyball Federation) Matt Bills

OMAHA, NE - MAR 28, 2024: Paige Briggs making a major play with a sky high kill vs Grand Rapids (Photo by Matt Bills for Omaha Supernovas/Pro Volleyball Federation) Matt Bills

