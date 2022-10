GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins launch their 2022-2023 season Friday, Oct. 14 in a game against the San Diego Gulls.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

Opening night promotions include a magnet schedule giveaway and $2 beer and hot dogs.

This is the first time the Griffins have played the first three games of the campaign at home since the 2002-2003 season.

