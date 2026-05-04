Grand Rapids Griffins 1-1 in Divisional Series run, return to Grand Rapids for next game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins are coming off a win as they head home for the next game in the Central Division Semifinals Series against the Manitoba Moose.

Right now, the series is tied 1-1. Game 1 the Griffins fell to the Moose, 1-0 on Saturday. Game 2 was a shutout for the Griffins behind the goaltending of Michal Postava and goals from Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and William Wallinder, final score 2-0.

Next up: it's back to home ice for the Griffins. The team takes on the Moose at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena. You can still grab tickets here.

Game 4 will happen Friday, also at Van Andel. If necessary, Game 5 is set for Saturday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube