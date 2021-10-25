Grand Rapids Gold unveil jerseys for 2021-22 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, unveiled their official jerseys for the 2021-22 NBA G League season on Monday (Oct. 25).

The Gold will wear blue jerseys at home and white jerseys on the road this season, with half a dozen alternative jerseys on the docket during special promotional nights during home games.

“We’re thrilled to share these new jerseys with our fans and with our community,” shared Steve Jbara, president of the Grand Rapids Gold. “As our season draws near, we’re ready to get back on the court. This is another step towards returning to play, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The Grand Rapids Gold announced their new affiliation with the Denver Nuggets in April.

The 2021-22 NBA G League season begins on November 5 with the Showcase Cup, a 14-game competition featuring all 29 G League teams and the NBA G League Ignite.

The Gold’s home jerseys will be on display for the first time at the home opener on November 23 when the Gold host their in-state rivals, Motor City Cruise, the G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons.

