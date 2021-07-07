Grand Rapids Drive gets new name, logos as part of affiliation with Denver Nuggets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Drive will be known as the Grand Rapids Gold beginning with the 2021-22 season.

The new name and logo honor the Gold’s new affiliation with the Denver Nuggets, according to a news release Wednesday.

“This new affiliation and corresponding name change is one of the biggest moves we’ve made as a franchise,” said Steve Jbara, president of the Grand Rapids Gold. “Aligning ourselves further with the Denver Nuggets, a team that recently advanced past the first round of the NBA playoffs for the third consecutive season, further elevates the professional basketball experience here in Grand Rapids, and we couldn’t be more excited to get back on the court this fall.”

“Grand Rapids Gold” celebrates Colorado’s mining heritage, while the colors incorporated are those used by the Denver Nuggets since 2018.

The Gold’s new logos also include a small river within each “R” to honor one of Grand Rapids’ nicknames, River City.

“We are extremely excited about the new name and logo of the Grand Rapids Gold,” Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said. “We feel the new look aligns well with both the Nuggets and Grand Rapids organizations and are excited to see it in action on the court next season.”

This upcoming season will be SSG Group’s seventh in Grand Rapids, playing at the DeltaPlex Arena.

SEE MORE: SPORTS