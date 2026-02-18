GR Catholic Central separates with boy's basketball coach in season's final week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With just a week left in the high school boy's basketball season, Grand Rapids Catholic Central separated from its head coach.

Chris Pearl was let go on Monday, February 16, Athletic Director Michael Jacob confirmed to FOX 17. Pearl was in his second year leading the Cougars and had been named the Division 2 All-State boys basketball coach in 2025 by the Associated Press.

The school did not disclose why Pearl was dismissed, saying it was a personnel issue. The situation did not involve any criminal activity, per Jacob.

In a statement, Jacob said the decision was made in the best interest of student-athletes and the school community.

Catholic Central lost to Grand Rapids Christian one day after Pearl's dismissal, dropping the team's record to 14-6. The Cougars have two games remaining in the season, a re-scheduled showdown with rival West Catholic on Thursday and a conference game at Forest Hills Eastern on Friday.

Already the number 1 seed in its post-season district, Catholic Central is set to have a playoff game on February 25 at Comstock Park.

Assistant coach Ryer Highland was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

