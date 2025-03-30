Watch Now
FROZEN FOUR: WMU makes school hockey history with tournament win

FARGO, N.D. — For the first time in school history, Western Michigan University is headed to the Frozen Four.

In a 2-1 win over UMass on Saturday night, WMU punched their ticket to the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship.

While the Broncos fell behind the Minutemen midway through the first period, they rallied during a five-minute power play, scoring in the second and third periods to race toward a victory.

WMU will play the winner of Boston College v. Denver in their semifinal matchup, scheduled for Thursday, April 10 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Frozen Four will be broadcast on ESPN2.

