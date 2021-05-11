From lottery odds to development: future looks bright for Pistons

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The focus for anyone watching the Pistons in the final week? The lottery.
That's because the future for the 2020 first round picks already looks great.
“We have a great future. We’re a fun team and we love playing with each other,” Killian Hayes said on Sunday. "We have a bright future.”
The focus for anyone watching the @DetroitPistons in the final week? The lottery. The future for the 2020 first round picks already looks great, too.
“We have a great future. We’re a fun team and we love playing with each other,” Killian Hayes said. "We have a bright future.” pic.twitter.com/jXlOrHHJ42
— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 11, 2021