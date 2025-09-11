FOX 17 is your home for the Detroit Lions in 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Expectations for the Detroit Lions are sky-high in 2025. The majority of Michigan's NFL franchise's games this season will air on FOX 17.

Here are the games you can watch on FOX 17 this season:



Week 2: Home game vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on September 14

Week 4: Home game vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on September 28

Week 5: Away game at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 p.m. on October 5

Week 9: Home game vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. on November 2

Week 10: Away game at Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m. on November 9

Week 12: Home game vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. on November 23

Week 13: Home game vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. on November 27 (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 15: Away game at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. on December 14

The final game of the season, an away game at the Chicago Bears, could also air on FOX 17, pending a decision by the NFL and its media partners.

