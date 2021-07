(WXYZ) -- Defenseman Bryan Watson, who played two stints for the Detroit Red Wings during his 16-year NHL career, has died at the age of 78.

The Red Wings announced Watson's death on Friday.

Watson, who began his NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens in 1963, spent 1965-67 and 1973-77 with Detroit.

In 877 career games, Watson tallied 152 points (17 goals, 135 assists) and 2,214 penalty minutes.