Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy tears meniscus in right knee

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WXYZ) — Former Michigan quarterback and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has torn his menicus in his right knee, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

The extent of the tear, which would determine the length of McCarthy's injury, is yet to be announced. Tom Pelissero with NFL Network reports that McCarthy will undergo surgery this week, which will determine how much time McCarthy will be sidelined for,

McCarthy appeared in Minnesota's first preseason game last week, where he completed 11 of his 17 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 24-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

McCarthy was drafted 10th overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit this past spring.

VIDEO: J.J. McCarthy's parents Jim & Megan recall incredible draft night

Before getting drafted, he played at the University of Michigan for three seasons, and is coming off a 2024 College Football season where he helped the Wolverines win the National Championship. In three seasons, he completed 482 of his 713 passes (67.6 percent completion rate) for 6,226 yards, 49 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions to go along with rushing for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.

INTERVIEW: Michigan's JJ McCarthy takes one final walk through Big House memories before NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions, an NFC North rival to the Vikings, are set to play in Minnesota on Sunday, October 20 before hosting the Vikings at Ford Field on Sunday, January 5, 2025.