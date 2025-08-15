Fine, suspension, show-cause: NCAA releases punishment of Michigan in sign-stealing investigation

(WXYZ) — The NCAA has announced punishments for the Michigan football program in regards to the Connor Stalions sign-stealing saga that first broke in the middle of U-M’s championship-winning season in 2023.

According to Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel from ESPN, the punishments are:



Four years of probation

$50,000 fine, plus 10% of the budget for the football program.

A fine equivalent to the anticipated loss of all postseason competition revenue sharing associated with the 2025 and 2026 football seasons.

A fine equivalent to the cost of 10% of the scholarships awarded in Michigan's football program for the 2025-26 academic year.

A 25% reduction in football official visits during the 2025-26 season.

A 14-week prohibition on recruiting communications in the football program during the probation period.

Connor Stalions : An eight-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period.

: An eight-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period. Jim Harbaugh : A 10-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period, which will begin on Aug. 7, 2028, after his four-year show-cause order from a previous case.

: A 10-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period, which will begin on Aug. 7, 2028, after his four-year show-cause order from a previous case. Denard Robinson : A three-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period.

: A three-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period. Sherrone Moore: A two-year show-cause order, during which he is suspended from a total of three games. Michigan self-imposed a two-game suspension for Moore during the upcoming 2025-26 football season. The panel determined that a suspension for one additional game was appropriate. Therefore, Moore also will be suspended for the first game of the 2026-27 season. Apart from the three-game suspension, Moore is not prohibited from engaging in coaching or other athletically related activities during the show-cause period.

The NCAA released its 74-page report from the Division 1 Committee on Infractions Panel, saying that the scouting violations from Stalions were corroborated by interview testimonies, ticket receipts, transfer data and other evidence

"This case centered on Stalions—the architect behind an elaborate impermissible scouting scheme. By his own admission, Stalions expended significant resources and effort to plan the scheme, decipher signals, and document the signals for use by other staff members. In his role, Stalions had access to key members of Michigan’s coaching staff. Aspects of the record suggest that there may have been broader acceptance of the scheme throughout the program. At a minimum, there was a willful intent not to learn more about Stalions’ methods. However, the true scope and scale of the scheme—including the competitive advantage it conferred—will never be known due to individuals’ intentional destruction and withholding of materials and information," the report reads.

You can read the full report below:

According to the NCAA, there were 56 instances of off-campus, in-person scouting of 13 future regular season opponents across 52 conducts.

Last summer, Michigan received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA regarding its investigation into advanced scouting. Other outlets have reported that Sherrone Moore and Connor Stalions exchanged texts back when Moore was the offensive coordinator in 2023, but the contents of those texts are unclear.

Stalions previously worked as a defensive analyst at Michigan from May 2022 to October 2023. The NCAA announced an investigation in October 2023, alleging that Stalions was part of a sign-stealing plot at Michigan.

It’s important to note that, like stealing signs from a pitcher in baseball, the act of stealing signs is not explicitly prohibited in college football. However, what is illegal is advanced scouting, which was banned by the NCAA in 1994 as a "cost-cutting measure designed to promote equity for programs that could not afford to send scouts.”

Stalions was accused of sending people to opponents' games to record signs. Stalions proceeded to use those videos to analyze the signs and decode what teams were signaling for their players to do in real time.

Stalions resigned from his role at Michigan weeks after the news of the NCAA investigation broke. The NCAA initially contacted Stalions following the 2023-24 season and interviewed him in the spring of 2024. Before this announcement, no public information had been released regarding which specific bylaw(s) the NCAA claimed Stalions violated.

Since leaving Michigan, Stalions has worked as the volunteer defensive coordinator at Detroit Mumford and as the offensive coordinator for Belleville High School during the 2024 playoffs. He spoke about the whole saga for the first time publicly in a documentary released on Netflix last year. Stalions said that in the documentary he did nothing wrong, although he said he could not get into most details on the NCAA investigation for legal reasons.

We already know that Head Coach Sherrone Moore won’t be on the sideline for Michigan’s Week 3 game against Central Michigan and the Week 4 game against Nebraska, due to a self-imposed suspension that ESPN reported back in May .