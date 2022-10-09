Ferris volleyball takes down Grand Valley on the road

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Ferris State showed why they're ranked 1st in the GLIAC with a 3-1 win against Grand Valley on Saturday.

The Bulldogs fell to the Lakers in the opening set 25-15 but came back to win the next three sets and the match overall. They're now 13-7 overall and have just one loss in conference play.

Ferris was led by Olivia Henneman-Dallape who had 15 kills and Syann Fairfield, a North Muskegon native, who notched nine kills.

Overall the Bulldogs had 64 digs and 10 block assists. They will participate in the Midwest Region Crossover set on Oct. 14-15th in Hammond, Ind.